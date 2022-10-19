Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share by the bank on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. Banco BBVA Argentina has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $620.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $583.77 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco BBVA Argentina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 133.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 22,389 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 34,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

