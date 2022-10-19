Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00349.

Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.79. 24,859,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,422,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Grupo Santander lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.97.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.