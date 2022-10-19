Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded at UBS Group

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $29.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CIB. TheStreet cut shares of Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

CIB opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.25. Bancolombia had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Bancolombia by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

