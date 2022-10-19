Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.45. 241,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,932,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $276.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

About Bank of America

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 29,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Bank of America by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 29,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.