Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.79 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.70 ($0.09). 61,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,753,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.63 ($0.09).

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.22. The stock has a market cap of £80.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

