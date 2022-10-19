Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

