Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 55,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,180,416 shares.The stock last traded at $47.32 and had previously closed at $48.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 45.29%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after buying an additional 1,320,299 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,508,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,920,000 after buying an additional 2,289,163 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,571,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,243,830,000 after buying an additional 352,484 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,935,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,971,000 after buying an additional 134,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,616,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,696,000 after buying an additional 1,914,499 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

