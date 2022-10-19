Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Announces Dividend of $0.27

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2658 per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

Shares of BKQNY opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. Bank of Queensland has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $14.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bank of Queensland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of Queensland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

