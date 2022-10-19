Bank of The West Acquires 2,878 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.32. The company had a trading volume of 73,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,234. The firm has a market cap of $133.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.59.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

