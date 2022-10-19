Bank of The West Acquires 6,031 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 307.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $67.10. 105,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,433,287. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.01. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

