Bank of The West Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,897 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,583,551. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

