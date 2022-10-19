Bank of The West Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in AT&T by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 9,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 100,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 129,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,881,856. The firm has a market cap of $110.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.72.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

