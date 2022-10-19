Bank of The West Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bank of The West boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 738.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,766 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.90.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.34. The stock had a trading volume of 107,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.10.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

