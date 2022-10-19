Bank of The West Has $13.21 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.7% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bank of The West owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $13,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $34.49. 1,251,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,092,120. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

