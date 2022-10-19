Bank of The West Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bank of The West decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.63. The stock had a trading volume of 28,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,163. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.