Bank of The West Has $7.17 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bank of The West lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 0.9% of Bank of The West’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.47. 60,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,143. The firm has a market cap of $124.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.78. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $186.89 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

