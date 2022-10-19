Bank of The West Purchases Shares of 975,000 RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT)

Bank of The West purchased a new stake in RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. Bank of The West owned approximately 10.75% of RenovoRx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen Lawrence B bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenovoRx during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in RenovoRx in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 13.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenovoRx Stock Performance

RNXT stock remained flat at $1.83 during trading on Wednesday. 5,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,047. RenovoRx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx ( NASDAQ:RNXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenovoRx, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Featured Articles

