Bank of The West Sells 9,585 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank of The West lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,585 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.3% of Bank of The West’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 39,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 58,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,668,352. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

