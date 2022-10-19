Bank of The West Sells 968 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bank of The West reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 9,444.2% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,131,000 after buying an additional 59,109 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Rentals Stock Down 3.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.36.

NYSE URI traded down $8.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,223. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.89 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.