Bank of The West Trims Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bank of The West reduced its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,128,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,265 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 824,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,898,000 after buying an additional 624,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,028,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,542,000 after buying an additional 531,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of MNST stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.36. 45,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,133. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.93.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

