Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after purchasing an additional 662,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,115,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,284,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,114,812,000 after purchasing an additional 264,652 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

NIKE stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.75. The company had a trading volume of 136,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,337,129. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $139.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.67.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

