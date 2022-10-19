Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 36.0% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. grew its position in Accenture by 1.9% during the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,515,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $420,829,000 after buying an additional 27,849 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Accenture by 195.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its position in Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,043 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Trading Down 0.8 %

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

ACN stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,094. The company has a market cap of $165.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.49 and its 200-day moving average is $291.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.