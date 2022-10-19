Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $435.37. The company had a trading volume of 24,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,137. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $176.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.83.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

