Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 11,076 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTB Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NTB Financial Corp now owns 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $270.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,045,224. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.