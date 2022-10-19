Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after buying an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,267,564 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after buying an additional 2,292,656 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,742,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,055,000 after buying an additional 624,303 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Cowen dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $57.74. The stock had a trading volume of 104,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038,697. The stock has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.11. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

