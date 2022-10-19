Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,400 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,911 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 166 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.44.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $159.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

