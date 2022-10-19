Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 9,083 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,083 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 42,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 6.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 43,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 166.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 48,804 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.72. 100,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,645,931. The stock has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.75. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $84.62 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

