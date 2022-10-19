Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in Linde by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Linde by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $284.02. 22,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,918. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.13.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

