Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,207,000 after acquiring an additional 332,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after acquiring an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Waste Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,947,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,344 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Waste Management by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,924,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,961,000 after acquiring an additional 205,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,165,000 after acquiring an additional 49,711 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $9,258,942. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

WM stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.02. 18,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,945. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

