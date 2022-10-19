Barclays Cuts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $69.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $78.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OVV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. National Bankshares cut their price target on Ovintiv from $99.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Ovintiv Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OVV traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.03. 159,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,434. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.86. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 22.42%. On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Ovintiv by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after buying an additional 16,223 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $274,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Ovintiv by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $270,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

