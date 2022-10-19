Barclays Lowers Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $300.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $309.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PXD. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.54. The stock had a trading volume of 22,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.07 and a 200 day moving average of $241.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

