Barclays Raises Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Price Target to GBX 230

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MONY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 269.17 ($3.25).

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Moneysupermarket.com Group Trading Down 12.2 %

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 183.70 ($2.22) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of GBX 162.30 ($1.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 232.02 ($2.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 194.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 186.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £986.22 million and a P/E ratio of 1,670.00.

Insider Transactions at Moneysupermarket.com Group

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

In other Moneysupermarket.com Group news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 21,185 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £40,039.65 ($48,380.44).

(Get Rating)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.