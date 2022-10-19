BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director David Kamenetzky purchased 91,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $226,825.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 204,346 shares in the company, valued at $504,734.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BARK. Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BARK by 27,905.6% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,024,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after buying an additional 3,013,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of BARK by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after buying an additional 2,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BARK by 839.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 2,032,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of BARK in the second quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in BARK during the second quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

BARK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. 858,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,781. BARK has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. BARK had a negative return on equity of 40.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $131.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BARK will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

