Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Illinois Tool Works worth $43,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,466,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after buying an additional 400,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.6 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.54.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

About Illinois Tool Works

Get Rating

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

