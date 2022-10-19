Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $20,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 135.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas cut Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Increases Dividend

Shares of DEO stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.28. 2,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,388. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.04. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

