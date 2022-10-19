Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,120,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $62,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,460,403,000 after acquiring an additional 277,362 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,144,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,413 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,370,502,000 after acquiring an additional 634,718 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TJX Companies by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,443 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.49. 37,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,909,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.94.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.