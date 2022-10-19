Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Q3 Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,789,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 44,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.30. The company had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,707. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.25. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

