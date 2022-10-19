Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 13,605 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 320,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,605 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $37,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in Nestlé by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nestlé by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nestlé by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.55. 283,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $102.78 and a 52-week high of $141.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.29.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

