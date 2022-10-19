Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 54,122 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54,122 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $13,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $113.60.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $102.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,937. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $223.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

