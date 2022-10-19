Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.26. 117,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,994. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

