Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.5% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $72,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $552,948,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 481,743 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 745,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,928,000 after purchasing an additional 452,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,580,667,000 after purchasing an additional 354,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,780,000 after purchasing an additional 291,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $22.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $502.10. 36,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $196.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $548.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $551.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $488.26 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

