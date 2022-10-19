Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Given New €41.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €55.00 ($56.12) to €41.00 ($41.84) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Basic-Fit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Basic-Fit Stock Performance

Shares of BSFFF stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $28.70. 1,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004. Basic-Fit has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $57.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30.

Basic-Fit Company Profile

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

