Beldex Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Beldex has a market cap of $149.18 million and $1.58 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,295.75 or 0.06749132 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00034764 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00080925 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00063526 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00025940 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

