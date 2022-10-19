Berenberg Bank Lowers Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target to GBX 119

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 123 ($1.49) to GBX 119 ($1.44) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 232 ($2.80) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 194.20 ($2.35).

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 89.20 ($1.08) on Monday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 87.50 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 242.50 ($2.93). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 162.64. The company has a market capitalization of £223 million and a P/E ratio of 1,516.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

In related news, insider Adam Richard Westwood acquired 10,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £10,040.55 ($12,132.13). In related news, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 8,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £9,914.62 ($11,979.97). Also, insider Adam Richard Westwood bought 10,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £10,040.55 ($12,132.13). In the last three months, insiders have bought 112,343 shares of company stock valued at $11,760,517.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

