Berenberg Bank Lowers Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target to GBX 119

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 123 ($1.49) to GBX 119 ($1.44) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.41% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 232 ($2.80) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 194.20 ($2.35).
Sabre Insurance Group Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 89.20 ($1.08) on Monday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 87.50 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 242.50 ($2.93). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 162.64. The company has a market capitalization of £223 million and a P/E ratio of 1,516.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
