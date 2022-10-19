Biconomy Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $77.70 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Biconomy has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Biconomy

Biconomy’s launch date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,707,962 tokens. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption."

