Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Down to $10.48

Shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.48, but opened at $9.94. Biohaven shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 10,470 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Biohaven Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $785.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The business had revenue of $215.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 311.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

