BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) Declares Dividend of $0.06

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from BioPharma Credit’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

Shares of BPCR stock opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Wednesday. BioPharma Credit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.05 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.94 million and a PE ratio of 11.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.96.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

