BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) Declares Dividend of $0.06

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from BioPharma Credit’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BioPharma Credit Stock Performance
Shares of BPCR stock opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Wednesday. BioPharma Credit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.05 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.94 million and a PE ratio of 11.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.96.
BioPharma Credit Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Merck Nears Breakout Point After October Surprise Good News
- Target Is About To Start A 20% Rally Into The Holidays
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
Receive News & Ratings for BioPharma Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPharma Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.