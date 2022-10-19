BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,480 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioPlus Acquisition were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in BioPlus Acquisition by 29.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 243,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 54,726 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioPlus Acquisition by 55.2% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

BioPlus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIOSU opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

About BioPlus Acquisition

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

