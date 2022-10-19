Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Short Interest Up 9.9% in September

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,870,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the September 15th total of 18,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 24.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bird Global Price Performance

NYSE BRDS opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. Bird Global has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $9.29.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Bird Global will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Bird Global

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bird Global from $6.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

In related news, CFO Yibo Ling sold 200,365 shares of Bird Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $86,156.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,568,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,605.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 273,310 shares of company stock worth $117,523 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bird Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRDS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bird Global by 155.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,658,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 2,227,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bird Global by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 338,299 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bird Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,822,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bird Global by 448.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,359,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Leaders Fund Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Bird Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Featured Articles

