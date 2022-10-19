Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Achieves $302.71 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $17.28 or 0.00090044 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $302.71 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00270772 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00066274 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003439 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.